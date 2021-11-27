HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,305 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 435,755 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.58 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

