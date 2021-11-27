HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0002 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $10.40 million and $27,715.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

