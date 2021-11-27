Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Hubbell has increased its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

HUBB opened at $203.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

