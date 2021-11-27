Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 102,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

