Humanscape One Day Trading Volume Tops $101.91 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $292.70 million and approximately $101.91 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00232254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

