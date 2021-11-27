Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.18 billion and $3.16 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $54,686.56 or 0.99935753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00064742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.99 or 0.07486947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,649.79 or 0.99868553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

