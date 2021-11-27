HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. HUYA has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

