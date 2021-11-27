HYCON (HYC) Hits Market Cap of $689,509.69

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $689,509.69 and $269,499.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002549 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.