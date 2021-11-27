Hydra Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $436,249.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $13.01 or 0.00023678 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00077974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00103117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.39 or 0.07460708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,811.83 or 0.99755154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,570,113 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.