HyperCash Price Reaches $0.59 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,151.74 or 0.99106740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.00340904 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00495486 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00178148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001239 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

