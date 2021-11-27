I/O Coin (IOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,121.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $2,121.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00332471 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00011390 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,250,196 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

