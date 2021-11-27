i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $69.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.85 million to $70.19 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $44.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $292.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.88 million, with estimates ranging from $319.27 million to $339.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIIV. KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

IIIV opened at $19.44 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in i3 Verticals by 432.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 688,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 859.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

