Idle Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $324,708.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005704 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $324,708.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.31 or 0.07488838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.57 or 0.99942250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,254 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

