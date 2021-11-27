IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 351.5% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 47.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,741,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.