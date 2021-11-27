IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,749 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

