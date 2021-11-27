II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.21.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

