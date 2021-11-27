ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 4,585.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IPNFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 249,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,901. ImagineAR has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

