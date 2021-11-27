Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPHF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 106,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. Imperial Helium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

