Impossible Finance Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002493 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $8.22 million and $253,088.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

