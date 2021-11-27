Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $396,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,137,017. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

