Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $829.85

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.85 ($10.84) and traded as high as GBX 843 ($11.01). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 831.50 ($10.86), with a volume of 433,179 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCH. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 830.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 829.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 44.47.

In other news, insider John Langston purchased 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

