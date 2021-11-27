Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in November

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

INCZY stock remained flat at $$2.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. Incitec Pivot has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $2.41.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

