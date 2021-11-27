Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after buying an additional 1,425,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after buying an additional 535,903 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 249,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

