Indexed Finance Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3,486.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00077005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.23 or 0.07443553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,652.97 or 0.99776662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

