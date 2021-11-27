Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 44.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 46.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Infosys by 141.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,659 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 97.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 718,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,643,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.