Ink Protocol Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $385,417.79 and $185.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00232913 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

XNK is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

