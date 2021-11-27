Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Innospec worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,456,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innospec by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,598,000 after buying an additional 93,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IOSP opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.