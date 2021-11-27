Insight Folios Inc Acquires 16,889 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.