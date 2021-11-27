Insight Folios Inc Acquires 8,438 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.