Insight Folios Inc Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. 1,704,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,015. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

