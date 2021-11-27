Insight Folios Inc Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,344,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,248,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

