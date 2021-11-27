Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 600,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

IBM traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.81. 3,322,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

