Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Black Hills accounts for about 2.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.10% of Black Hills as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.