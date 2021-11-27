Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 212,368,454 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.