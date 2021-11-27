InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $615,679.00

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and $615,679.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00077160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00104285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.90 or 0.07489112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.07 or 1.00021549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.