Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

