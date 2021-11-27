Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

