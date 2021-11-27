Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.33 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,048,226 shares in the company, valued at $383,215,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,128,633 shares of company stock worth $78,341,788. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.