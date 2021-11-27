International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,093. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.