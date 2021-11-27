International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

NYSE:IBM opened at $115.81 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average is $138.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.