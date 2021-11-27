International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 139,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 876,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,220,000 after buying an additional 214,179 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.