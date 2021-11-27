Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) versus Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac -21.45% -16.24% -13.18% Cricut 14.74% 37.36% 22.51%

69.2% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Intevac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intevac and Cricut, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 0 0 0 N/A Cricut 2 1 2 0 2.00

Cricut has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Cricut’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than Intevac.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intevac and Cricut’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $97.82 million 1.21 $1.06 million ($0.64) -7.52 Cricut $959.03 million 5.46 $154.58 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac.

Summary

Cricut beats Intevac on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets. The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

