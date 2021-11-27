Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $44,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $666.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.89. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.13 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

