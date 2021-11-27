Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.62

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $20.64. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 4,306 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

