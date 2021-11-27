Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.62

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $20.64. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 4,306 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.