Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 10.45% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.