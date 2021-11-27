Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 29,864.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,012.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

