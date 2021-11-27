Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.11% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

PXI opened at $31.14 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.