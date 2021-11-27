Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 505.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of IHIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $10.11.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
