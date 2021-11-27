Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 505.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IHIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

