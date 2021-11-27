Invesco Ltd. Acquires 140,516 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.46% of Olympic Steel worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $351,366 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

