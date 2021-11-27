Invesco Ltd. Acquires 16,976 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.28% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR opened at $266.46 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.89 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

